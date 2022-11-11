Tulsa American Legion serves veterans, involved with local community

TULSA, Okla. — This Veterans Day, 2 News Oklahoma is shining a light on those who put serving the nation before themselves.

The American Legion is a national organization that serves veterans and others in the community. Post 1 in Tulsa is the longest continuously operated Post in the country.

"That is a point of pride, and we have members all over the country that belong to us because of that,” Joseph C. Meyer, Post 1 Commander, said.

The Tulsa American Legion was founded in 1919 and is not slowing down.

"We want to try to get as many people to know that we're here as possible,” Meyer said. “I love a full hall."

From ping pong, cornhole, and pool to steak night and fish fries. Meyer said the Legion is for everyone!

"We try to do a little bit of something to help the community any chance we can," Meyer said.

And while they focus on the whole community, there is a campaign called "Be the One" to stop veteran suicide.

The idea is to be there for someone, even just to talk. An idea Meyer knows all too well.

"Well, I had a guy, Frank Martinez,” Meyer said. “He's a service officer here. The post was shut down due to COVID. He came in and, opened up, and helped me get a VA claim. From that day. I said ‘Frank, anything you need you just let me know.’ And here I am, commander of the American Legion."

And it is that selflessness that Veteran Allen Usry has seen in others.

“Sometimes just having that brotherhood is enough to help immensely,” Usry said.

An American Legion member, Usry, said that is of the reasons he joined the Legion.

“But also wanting to help other people experience it well,” Usry said. “And help Veterans with transitioning back into the civilian world.”

Meyer said having other Veterans reach out changed everything.

"With the strength of the guys and the ladies behind me,” Meyer said. “I mean, they've made a world of difference."

Meyer's mission is to get more Veterans involved, just like he and Usry did.

"What I would do is initially invite the veteran to come and sit in a meeting with us. We have our meetings on the first and third Tuesdays at 630,” Meyer said. “Just sit in a meeting and see what we're doing. And then you'll get an idea."

Funds are always needed for the Post to be continuously running for more than 100 years.

"You know, if we provide things, it can't always be for money, you're not helping the community if you're constantly asking them to pay for something," Meyer said.

Yet, somehow, things always work out.

"I've never worried really about closing the doors. Because we have faith here, and Faith has always saved us, even when it got the most dire,” Meyer said. “The next thing you know, a check comes in the mail, and somebody has been gracious to donate to the Post. I think people understand what we do, and there is a need for us here."

Meyer is working to ensure everyone knows the American Legion is not just for Veterans.

“My goal as commander here is to kind of change the focus a little bit into being more we want to provide a need for the community has provided for that need,” Meyer said.

For military members working on getting VA benefits, the Legion is there to help.

“If the VA denies you the Legion is strength in numbers,” Meyer said. “They have people to help you, you know, to work to negotiate those, those claims which can be kind of overwhelming for veterans, especially when you've got other things going on.”

Nationally, The American Legion is involved in many things.

“I think our crowning achievement is we are the only veteran service organization that has Congress’ ear,” Meyer said. “And there's a mandate that Congress has to take a report from us we're the only one. And thanks to that, we have a GI Bill. The American Legion did that. The Pact Act, the American Legion was very involved in getting that pushed through. So, the VA was a spinoff off of American Legion recommendations. So, they we continually work with Congress.”

To learn more about the American Legion Post 1, visit Post 1's official website or their Facebook page

