Retired Broken Arrow police officer called to become school security guard

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — School districts around Green Country have beefed up security or partnered with law enforcement agencies to keep students safe, including Broken Arrow Public Schools.

2 News Oklahoma spoke to a retired Broken Arrow police officer who says after a recent school shooting he decided to come to BAPS and join the security team.

“I can say without a doubt, Uvalde changed the course of my life.”

Scott Bross worked for the Broken Arrow Police Department for 25 years. In the detective division, he worked on child abuse cases before retiring in 2015. Bross says he picked up a different badge after the Texas shooting.

“I’ve got grandkids and you know, it was tough to watch,” he said. “That kind of sent me down a soul-searching mission. I knew I still had this need and desire I think to do something in this arena.”

Bross began working as a security officer for BAPS in August. In just the past year, the district has doubled its security team and still has two more positions to fill. Most of the security guards are retired from law enforcement.

“It's hard to find people with the mentality to run towards the gunfight, instead of away from a gunfight. So the training that we’ve had through the careers gives us that mindset to do what is needed.”

Jeff Martin spent almost 36 years with BAPD before becoming the district’s campus security coordinator. Martin says not only are they working to keep students safe, but they are also creating relationships.

“It’s good for the kids to see," Martin said. "It’s a good mentoring thing. It kind of bridges that gap between the community and the police.”

Martin and Bross also say they’re learning new things, not taught at a police academy.

“I can probably open milk cartons faster than anybody. I can tie several shoes at the same time,” Bross said.

“It keeps you young," Martin said. "It keeps you very young, and it keeps you going, and you’re finding out what’s going on all the time.”

