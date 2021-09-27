Tulsa Air and Space Museum to host World War II bomber plane

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium announced it is hosting a rare World War Two bomber on Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3.

The B-25 “Mitchell” Rosie’s Reply is an American medium bomber that was introduced in 1941 and named in honor of Major General William "Billy" Mitchell, a pioneer of U.S. military aviation. The B-25 served in every aspect of World War II, and after the war ended, many remained in service, operating across four decades.

The plane, which is currently based at Willow Run Airport in Michigan, was recently repainted and received new nose art and a new name Rosie’s Reply to honor the women that filled the war-time shortage of workers during World War II.

During World War II, six million women served in non-traditional jobs in the defense industries. These women later came to be known as ‘Rosies”, based upon a popular song from 1943 entitled, “Rosie the Riveter”, about a woman building planes during the war.

Today, The Tulsa Air and Space Museum features an official “Rosie Riveter” rose garden at the museum entrance with five beautiful rose bushes. The Rosie the Riveter rose pays tribute to the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II.

“As a community rich with World War II history, we are honored to have this rare aircraft plan a day-long visit here,” said Tonya Blansett, Executive Director of The Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium. “There may be only 45 airworthy North American Aviation B-25’s left in existence, so it’s quite a thrill for us to have an award-winning example visit Tulsa.”

The B-25 Rosie’s Reply is expected to arrive at Tulsa International Airport by 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. The plane will be parked at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium and will stay through the day, offering tours and Air Adventure rides until 6:00 p.m.

“This year marks the 76th Anniversary of the End of World War Two and I encourage everyone to come out and see this award-winning, historic aircraft,” said Dave Callanan, B-25 Public Affairs Executive. “Touring the plane or even better, flying on it, will give you a deep appreciation of what our World War Two airmen did for us. It is an unforgettable experience.”

Ground tours of the aircraft are included with museum admission. Adult tickets cost $20, Museum members 10% discount, and children ages 5 to 17 are $10 each, and children ages 4 and under are free.

Air Adventure rides on the B-25 are available at various times during the three-day visit. An Air Adventure ride is a 30-minute experience and costs $475.00. To order a B-25 Air Adventure visit Yankee Air Museum's website and click on “Fly With Us.”

“It is impossible to keep planes like the Rosie’s Reply B-25 operating without community support at home and everywhere we fly,” said Callanan. “We appreciate the support of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium for helping make this mission possible.”

