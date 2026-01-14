TSET invests $150 million in healthcare, with North Tulsa getting major funding

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Neighbors in North Tulsa have been vocal about the need for quality healthcare in their community. Today, major help is on the way.

The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) announced a $150 million investment in health statewide, with some of that money heading toward Green Country.

Fourteen health services across Oklahoma will get funding to improve their facilities. One big recipient, the North Tulsa Wellness Initiative, will receive over $17 million.

Rondalyn Adobe lives in North Tulsa and says she's seen the need firsthand.

"I think it's especially important for the Tulsa community because if any part of our community is struggling, then all of our community is struggling,” Adobe said.

I asked Adobe how this investment could change lives.

"To just see all the ways that this is going to improve, whether it's physical health, there's gonna be a residency program that's starting, there's gonna be, the FreshRx is being able to expand their program."

Governor Kevin Stitt says many Oklahomans in rural areas struggle to access healthcare close to home. But this investment aims to change that.

"You can't hit the top 10 without a solid healthcare system,” Stitt said. "We will have better access, workforce support, data connection, and stabilize those rural facilities."

Stitt was asked his opinion on the Supreme Court decision that House Bill 2783 is unconstitutional.

Local News TSET law unconstitutional, OK Supreme Court rules Samson Tamijani

He said he doesn’t really have an opinion on the opinion, and that he is a neutral party on the stance.

The Maternal and Child Health Clinic in Tulsa County will also receive $4.4 million. And the Oklahoma State Medical Center is getting $30 million for workforce training.

List of health services receiving funds:



The Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma Health Services ($25,000,000)

Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation’s ($9,878,00)

Community Health Connections ($4,400,00)

Healthy Minds Policy Initiative ($5,570,00)

The Oklahoma Hospital Association ($3,220,000)

The Oklahoma Hospital Association’s HOPE Initiative ($18,690,00)

The Chickasaw Foundation ($6,778,000)

Durant Family Medicine Clinic ($3,000,00)

East Central University ($13,147,00)

Oklahoma State University Medical Center’s ($30,000,00)

Rogers State University Foundation ($3,017,000)

Youth Medical Mentorship ($500,000)

Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma ($9,429,00)

City of Tulsa North Tulsa Wellness Initiative ($17,360,00)

"It's going to set up rural Oklahoma and our kids for a great future and some real healthcare wins,” Stitt said.

Adobe says this investment will help her community for generations to come.

"I want what's best for my neighborhood. I want what's best for my neighbors, and so being able to really help people physically, emotionally, spiritually, and all the things is important for us,” Adobe said. "And I think that this is the kind of gift that keeps on giving."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

