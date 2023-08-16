TSCO giving update on 2021 disappearance of Turley mom, son

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, to announce new developments in the 2021 disappearance of Dewayne Selby and his mom Glenda "Cookie" Parton.

Selby, Parton and family friend Jack Grimes disappeared in October 2021. Detectives found Grimes's body on November 1, 2021, but Cookie and Selby are still missing.

Search for missing men underway in Mohawk Park

In the ME report obtained by 2 News, Grimes's death was ruled a murder after discovering gunshot wounds through the head and neck.

2 News previously reported, Selby and Grimes were at horse show in Fort Worth, TX. The pair was expected to drive back to Turley on October 25, 2021. When they did not show up Cookie started looking for her son and was later reported missing.

Investigators told 2 News that the disappearance was "bizarre" and misinformation from online added additional challenges for the search.

Deputies serve second search warrant on dead Tulsa man's home

In 2022 investigators brought in two cadaver dogs to search areas of suspicion. The areas where Cookie's car was found, where Grimes's car was found and the spot where Grimes's body was discovered. The search did not provide any new developments.

2 News will be at the press conference and will provide updates as we receive them.

Previous coverage:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

