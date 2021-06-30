TSCO busts stolen classic car ring

TULSA COUNTY — Tulsa County Sheriff's Office busted a stolen classic car ring on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office received information that several stolen classic cars could be located at a home somewhere in Tulsa County.

Partnering up with TSCO, they used a drone to see if the stolen cars were actually being stored at the suspected property.

Detectives could see multiple cars from drone footage, but they were covered by tarps at the time. The man who lived on the property, later identified as 50-year-old Steven Kitchens, fired his gun at the drone.

On Tuesday, TSCO detectives returned to the suspected property with a search warrant. It was confirmed that multiple stolen classic cars were stored under the tarps.

The cars confirm to have been stolen and found on the scene were:



a red 1966 Mustang convertible

a red 1967 Mustang Fastback

a red 1966 Mustang Fastback

a blue 1971 Dodge pickup

a green 1967 Jeep Deuce

All of the cars were returned to the owner in Pawnee County. A sixth classic car, a 1971 Chevy Nova, was recovered after being reported as stolen in Arkansas.

Kitchens was later arrested at his home. The property owner, 43-year-old Alan Vanderwagen, fled the area prior to police arrival. Muskogee County deputies later located Vanderwagen and he was booked into Tulsa County Jail.

