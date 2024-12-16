Trump proposes ending daylight saving time, something OK voted to make permanent

President-elect Donald Trump recently proposed to end daylight saving time. However, this could conflict with what Oklahoma lawmakers have done.

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff spoke with a state lawmaker in March as he was trying, yet again, to make daylight saving time permanent in Oklahoma.

When asked if he thought it was the final time’s the charm with his bill, now-former State Sen. Blake Cowboy Stephens (R - Tahlequah) replied, “This is a passion bill of mine, bills I started working on after I got elected 4 years ago. And I haven't taken my foot off the gas because it just makes a lot of sense for the State of Oklahoma.”

His efforts ultimately succeeded. In April, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Stephens’ bill to “lock the clock” in Oklahoma – but only if the federal government passes a bill allowing states to do so.

With this, Oklahoma joined 19 other states passing similar trigger laws.

Daylight saving time is when we set the clocks between November and March instead of standard time in the warmer months.

However, Trump appears to want permanent standard time.

On Dec. 13, he posted to TruthSocial, “The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t! Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation.”

NBC News reported that his advisers, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, support the position, while Donald Trump Jr. appeared to support the opposite of his father.

This reflects the ongoing debate over which is better to make permanent, with both sides making arguments ranging from health to economic impacts.

However, ultimately, nothing will happen until Congress acts — although it’s worth noting that its past efforts have failed.

