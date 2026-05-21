Truck driver survives road rage shooting on Broken Arrow Expressway, search continues for suspect

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A truck driver says he is lucky to be alive after a road rage shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

Travis Ginn was driving east on the BA Expressway on May 15 when he says a white pickup truck began aggressively swerving in front of him.

"He's flipped me off, and I get over in the lane. He stays in front of me, whatever lane I get in, and finally, I pull over on the shoulder, and he keeps going," Ginn said.

But Ginn says it did not end there. He says the driver of the white pickup pulled up beside him near the Aspen exit, with a gun.

"He pulls the gun out, and I remember I've seen it, and I thought, holy smokes, boom. It was loud," Ginn said.

Ginn says the bullet tore through his hubcap and oil seal. He says if it had hit his tire, he might not have survived.

Travis Ginn

His wife, Candy Ginn, says the incident shook the entire family.

"It's not something that happens every day," Candy Ginn said.

Ginn called 911 immediately, but the suspected shooter got away.

Broken Arrow police say they are searching for a white Chevrolet or GMC pickup with black wheels, tires extending past the wheel wells, a possible red license plate, and an emblem on the driver's side door.

Travis Ginn

Sgt. Jordan Sawyer urges drivers to protect themselves and others when confrontations on the road occur.

"Your goal shouldn't be to win that interaction; it should be to get home safely," Sawyer said.

The family's story has been shared hundreds of times on social media, with people offering tips on where they have seen the truck.

Candy Ginn says the shooter showed a disregard for human life.

"He has no care for human life. If you shoot at somebody, you don't care if you kill them," Ginn said.

Travis and Candy Ginn say they are grateful no one was hurt and hope the shooter is found before someone else is targeted.

"I mean, there are a lot of things that could happen. Like I said, the best-case scenario. How this whole outcome happened, you know, he shot, it was an inexpensive part, um, nobody got hurt," Travis Ginn said.

The Ginn family and Broken Arrow police are asking anyone who recognizes the truck to call the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Truck driver survives road rage shooting on Broken Arrow Expressway

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