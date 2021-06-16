TRIP report reveals Oklahoma infrastructure needs

TULSA, Okla. — A new report on Oklahoma's roads and bridges found the state lacks funding to continue infrastructure improvements the state accomplished over the last several years.

The National Transportation Non-profit group "TRIP" released the report Wednesday. It evaluates the state's roads and bridges and assesses the need for state funding to make further improvement projects possible.

While the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) made significant improvements to state-maintained roads and bridges, the TRIP report found the state is lacking funds to continue making progress on road improvement projects.

Right now, ODOT only has enough funds to complete 15 percent of the improvement projects needed.

TRIP said more federal and state money would not only help improve road and bridge conditions, but also boost safety and economic growth in the state.

"The Oklahoma Department of Transportation, in their 8-year long range plan looking at the repairs that they need to make and also recognizing that increasingly with older pavements and older bridges you need to start doing more costly long-term repairs because the short-term repairs are seeing a point of diminishing return, where unless you do the more thorough repairs... it's not going to last very long,” Rocky Moretti, director of policy and research for the non-profit TRIP said.

For a full report on the reports findings click here. CLICK HERE

