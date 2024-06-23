Trial set to begin for Joe Kennedy, accused of killing 4 Okmulgee men in 2022

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The preliminary hearing for Joe Kennedy starts on June 24, 2024.

Kennedy is accused of killing four Okmulgee men, who were found shot and dismembered, their remains thrown into the Deep Fork River.

On Oct. 9, 2022, investigators with the Okmulgee Police Department said Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Parks, and Alex Stevens left Billy Chastain's house on the west side of Okmulgee at around 8 p.m.

Investigators spent days interviewing witnesses before tracking Mark's phone to an area south of Okmulgee, but officers were unable to find the missing men.

Officers recovered the men's remains from the Deep Fork River on Oct. 11, 2022.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a witness told them the men planned to 'commit a criminal act' when they left on Oct. 9, 2022.

After searching a salvage yard and a property adjacent to it owned by Joe Kennedy, officers found evidence of a violent event at the salvage yard.

Kennedy hadn't been seen since Oct. 8, 2022, and police found his car behind an abandoned building in Morris.

On Oct. 17, 2022, Officers arrested Kennedy in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, in a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office.

According to a friend, Kennedy confessed to them about the killings, claiming the victims were stealing from him.

