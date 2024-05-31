Tree crashes into Claremore woman’s home during tornado

TULSA, Okla — Homeowner Jamie Dover was feet away from a tragedy when a tree crashed into her home.

It happened during the EF-3 tornado when Dover was in her bedroom.

She grabbed her pets and ran outside to see the live power lines hanging over her home.

“I hear this horrible noise, and it’s this tree coming in at me, and it seemed like it lasted forever,” said Dover.

KJRH

Dover said the horrifying moment left her feeling helpless.

“I think I felt the most alone I’ve ever felt in my life because it didn’t know what was going to happen next,” Dover said.

The damage to her home is one of many in Claremore.

City leaders held a press conference to discuss FEMA’s assistance plan and how people like Dover can report damage.

Dover said she appreciates city leaders telling everyone they're working as hard as they can.

"People can see and understand what's going on, what's the plan, and just have that affirmation that everything is going to be alright,” said Dover.

Dover said she’s unsure how long it will take to fix the damages caused by the tree falling into her home.

