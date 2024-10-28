Transportation issue with Tulsa Public School frustrates grandmother of special needs student

TULSA, Okla. — A transportation issue left a Tulsa Public Schools grandparent needing an advocate.

Gwendolyn McBride called 2 News after reaching her breaking point. She told us her granddaughter is signed up for door-to-door pick-up and drop-off, but Edison High School personnel are not allowing her on the school bus.

McBride said it's been a lot to take on when she relied on the school to get her special needs student to and from school safely.

“It’s wearing me out, you know, taking her to school and then going to get her every evening," she said. "I mean, it’s really, really hard on me."

Her granddaughter developed a falling issue over the summer. McBride took her to see a few doctors, but now they're waiting to see a neurologist.

Until the issue is resolved, McBride said her student's teacher, nurse, and physical therapist told her it would be best to keep her off the bus.

She said she wouldn't have a problem with that, if her granddaughter hadn't already been approved for door to door pick up and drop off by the school.

“The day we went to enroll her, she fell, so the school knew," she said. "And I’ve asked them if they would provide an alternative method to transport her, but I haven’t gotten an answer.”

Her granddaughter has not ridden the bus to or from school once this year.

2 News reached out to the district to work to get answers for McBride.

A member of the TPS's communication department did get back in touch and said she is working to get answers for this student's situation.



“I’m 73, and I’m trying to do the best I can for my granddaughter, but I feel since the school approved her for door-to-door, they should provide this transportation instead of me," said McBride.

While she's unsure if her student is the only one affected by the issue, McBride believes the district should make accommodations to meet all students where they are.

Caroline Crouch, executive director of the TPS communication team, told 2 News the district values getting all students to and from school safely, especially their special needs students.

There is nothing we take more seriously at Tulsa Public Schools than the safety of our students. Supporting our Special Education students is a top priority, and our team is working with the family of this student to ensure every appropriate accommodation is available to her and her family. Oftentimes, with complex situations, it takes a period of time for needs to be addressed safely, taking the specifics of each student’s circumstances into account. Our staff at the school and within the Special Education department are in contact with the family and are working collaboratively to find the best, safest solution.

