Train now moving, 41st and Memorial open

TULSA, Okla. — A train stuck on its tracks caused frustration and delays early Monday morning.

Traffic was at a standstill near 41st and Memorial due to the stopped train. It is currently unknown why the train stopped.

The train is now moving and the intersection is now open for traffic to travel through.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

