Train now moving, 41st and Memorial open

TULSA, Okla. — A train stuck on its tracks caused frustration and delays early Monday morning.
Traffic was at a standstill near 41st and Memorial due to the stopped train. It is currently unknown why the train stopped.
The train is now moving and the intersection is now open for traffic to travel through.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
Trending Stories:
- Tulsa Police arrest fraud suspect wanted in multiple counties
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- The Coffee Bunker celebrates 11th anniversary
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Tulsa Police searching for vehicle involved in serious injury crash
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter