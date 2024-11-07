'Tragic': Morris family trying to demolish home six months after tornado

MORRIS, Okla. — A Morris man is looking for help six months after the town was hit by two EF1 tornados.

In May, the town suffered significant damage to trees and homes, one of the most prominent belonging to Stuart Brown.

His daughter, son-in-law, and grandson lived in the home they were trying to renovate.

After the tornado, Stuart said the support for the town was overwhelming and heartwarming.

But once the help left he felt he may have missed his chance to get assistance now that he's looking to tear down the home.

"It was almost tragic but luckily, they got out and with no injuries and so that’s what matters," said Brown.

Multiple agencies, FEMA tours damage in Morris

Brown’s daughter and grandson were inside the home when two trees fell on top, stemming from the tornadic winds.

"It’s affected her and Maverick more because he’s got a little PTSD just being in it when it shook, and the whole trailer moved sideways and then turned over why they’re in there," Brown said.

He said the home leftover us a reminder is just another reminder of the scary night.

He said his family is now ready for the home to be demolished.

"Probably the last big project in Morris to go," said Brown.

He said shortly after the storm, people offered to take down the home for free, but his family wasn’t ready to let go.

This was a home they were prepared to live in forever, but it became a pile of rubble quickly.

The family wanted more time to grieve and grab stuff out of the home.



But before they knew it that free help went away.

"Of course, right at first my daughter didn’t want to tear it down because it had so much stuff. They wanted to get all the valuables that they could," Brown said.

Another issue was a lost cat, which they found alive under the home a few weeks later.

Brown said the financial challenges are hard especially as the home he invested a lot in, wasn't insured.

"We need some help getting this out and I know both the neighbors would sure like it out of here too," said Brown.

Now struggling with the expense of demolishing the house.

Brown doesn’t take for granted all the help they received right after the storm. That's one of the reasons he moved to Oklahoma.

"You know, I love the people. And that’s what makes it worth living here," said Brown.

He said he's ready for this wound to heal and is hoping someone will step forward to help tear down the house.

