Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Traffic down to 1 lane around 'Taffic Henge' through July

Traffic Henge construction narrows lanes
I-44 U.S. 75 Interchange construction Traffic Henge Tulsa Stonehenge.png
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said US-75 near I-44 is down to one lane in both directions for the rest of July.

Both north and southbound will be one lane.

There are also several full road closures in the area. Here's that list:

  • The westbound I-44 off-ramp to northbound US-75. Drivers can detour using eastbound I-244 to northbound US-75.
  • Skelly Dr. is closed between Union Ave. and Olympia Ave.
  • 51st St. is closed between Jackson Ave. and Olympia Ave.

Construction on the interchange will continue through the summer of 2028.

Traffic Henge March 2025.png

Local News

West Tulsa 'Traffic Henge' construction to continue April 7

Samson Tamijani

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US