Traffic down to 1 lane around 'Taffic Henge' through July

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said US-75 near I-44 is down to one lane in both directions for the rest of July.

Both north and southbound will be one lane.

There are also several full road closures in the area. Here's that list:



The westbound I-44 off-ramp to northbound US-75. Drivers can detour using eastbound I-244 to northbound US-75.

Skelly Dr. is closed between Union Ave. and Olympia Ave.

51st St. is closed between Jackson Ave. and Olympia Ave.

Construction on the interchange will continue through the summer of 2028.

