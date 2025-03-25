TRACKING MEASLES: Nine cases in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is giving weekly reports tracking the measles across Oklahoma.

They said all cases are linked from exposure to household or extended family and initial cases are people exposed in Texas or New Mexico.



Total Cases: 9

Confirmed Cases: 7

*shows symptoms and has confirmatory test Probable Cases: 2

*shows symptoms but does not have a confirmatory test

The health department lists all confirmed and probable cases as unvaccinated/unknown— meaning people with no documented doses of measles vaccine more than 14 days before exposure. It takes the body about 14 days after vaccination to develop immunity to measles, so people aren’t considered vaccinated until that 14-day period has passed. To be protective, this immunity must be developed before the exposure to be considered vaccinated at the time of infection. When the exposure date isn’t known, the vaccine must be given at least 35 days before symptom onset to account for the 21-day incubation and 14-day period required to develop immunity post-vaccine.

Measles cases are rising across the country. Scripps News took a closer look at what is perpetuating the spread:

National Politics Truth Be Told: Why this year's measles outbreaks are causing alarm Patrick Terpstra

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

