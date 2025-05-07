MAJOR DECISIONS: Barnsdall City Council meets one year after tornado

BARNSDALL, Okla. — May 6, 2024 Barnsdall changed forever.

On May 6, 2025, the city council met, as it does on the first Tuesday of every month.

“It seems like there’s not been a lot done, but there’s been a tremendous amount of work done the last year …. to get where we’re at,” Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley said.

May 6, 2025 will be much less memorable, but the decisions made at the city council meeting could change the face of the community forever.

Councilors updated citizens on a lifted moratorium.

SEE THE MAP: The red-shaded area, along the bank of Bird Creek, is the only remaining portion of the moratorium. Building is now permitted otherwise.

City leaders expect so-called ‘tiny houses’ to pop up in neighborhoods. Leaders made it clear during the May 6 meeting, the homes must meet code. No sheds qualify as tiny homes.

Also in the meeting, an engineer gave updates on the plan to repair Waxhoma Dam which failed last week.

2 News Oklahoma listened to Alan Sheninger, a Barnsdall resident, holding strong.

Sheninger is excited at the prospect of growth, but hopes to maintain Barnsdall’s rural identity.

“I’d like to see a little more commerce here, a little more growth … but not too much. I don’t want a Walmart down the street,” Sheninger said.

Now, the city looks ahead to the next year. Among the mayor’s goals are new housing developments, repaired infrastructure, a revitalized refinery, and a new owner for the nursing home.

Mayor Kelley said he was glad to see a full house at the city council meeting. Barring an unexpected change, the council will next meet June 3.

