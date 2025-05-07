Oklahoma Pardon, Parole Board denies clemency in 1999 double murder case

OKLAHOMA CITY — By a 3-2 vote, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for death row inmate John Hanson in the 1999 double murder of a Tulsa philanthropist and family man.

In August of 1999, Mary Bowles, a retired bank executive, spent the morning volunteering at St. Francis. Then, she went to Promenade Mall to exercise, when she was carjacked in the parking lot by John Hanson and Victor Miller.

They drove her to a dirt pit in Owasso, where they shot and killed Bowles as well as the pit owner, Gerald Thurman.

Family members for both victims spoke at the hearing. Mary’s niece, Sarah Parker Mooney, talked of her aunt’s love of the Tulsa community, family, and faith.

Gerald’s son, Jake Thurman, was 19 at the time of the crime. He said his dad exemplified the Oklahoma Standard and would give you “the shirt off his back.” He was relieved by the board’s vote.

“I pray for both men’s souls and I have had to forgive this and move forward, so I can rebuild my life, with my family and instill the Oklahoma values that my dad instilled in me,” he said.

Hanson’s attorneys argued his life should be spared since Miller got a life sentence for his role in the crime spree. They also argued that, since he is on the autism spectrum, he tends to be a “follower” and was persuaded by Miller. Hanson maintains that he was not a trigger man.

“I didn’t think his role was to the point where he should have the death penalty,” said one of the jurors at his trial, who spoke by video at the hearing.

The state, including Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, argued that evidence suggests Hanson was the triggerman in Bowles’ death. They also painted a picture that Hanson was the ringleader, including being the only one to engage in a seven-hour standoff with police leading up to his arrest.

Former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris also spoke at the hearing. He was lead prosecutor in the case.

“This prosecution remains one of the most egregious examples of criminal evil in all my prosecuting career spanning 28 years,” he said.

Harris told the board he believes the death penalty should be used sparingly, but, in this case, it would be justified.

Hanson’s execution is set for June 12. Although the board denied clemency, Governor Kevin Stitt makes the ultimate decision.

