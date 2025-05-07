Real ID deadline, requirements go into effect at Tulsa International Airport

TULSA, Okla. — The TSA at Tulsa International Airport is enforcing the Real ID, which started May 7 after being pushed back several times.

As of May 7, 44.9% of Oklahomans comply with the Real ID requirement.

Going back to 2005 the Real ID was in conversations to enhance safety and security when traveling and entering federal buildings.

This was in response to the 9/11 attacks and the security improvements and measures changed after the terrorist attacks.

In Oklahoma, the Real ID was rolled out in 2020 and offered alongside the standard state ID. But due to the pandemic and other factors the deadline was fluid seemingly being pushed back every time it came up.

However, federal agencies held strong with the requirement going into effect on May 7.

What does this mean?

Travelers who are flying are required to show their Real ID at the security checkpoint, over the standard ID that was previously used.

Other forms of ID are still accepted as well and can be in place of the Real ID. Some of those include a passport, certified Tribal cards and a permanent resident card.

If you don't have a Real ID or an alternate, a TSA spokesperson said an extra screening process will take place at the airport.

Patricia Moncha with TSA equated it to a credit card application.

She warned the screening adds time to get through security.

"If we cannot verify your identity with the information available, or if we have a large number of travelers without a Real ID, we may not be able to verify your identity in time for you to make your flight," said Moncha.

The Real ID is only for domestic travel and it doesn't replace a passport which is still required for international flights.

The deadline is only for when it goes into effect at the airport, travelers can still get the ID for the foreseeable future.

