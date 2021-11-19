TPS works to make sure no student is hungry over Thanksgiving break

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is making sure no student goes hungry over the upcoming holiday break. Friday, November 18, the district is serving all students 18-and-under seven days worth of meals and snacks while students are out of school.

That pick-up event is happening at the former Grimes Elementary building on E 56th St. Staff will start handing out meals between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the most recent study by Hunger Free Oklahoma, 84% of students in Tulsa rely on the free-and-reduced cost of meals.

Parents who come with their children will not need to provide ID. Parents who come alone will need one of these documents:

A student I-d card

Report card

Passport

Birth certificate

Government ID

Or any document providing a parent or guardian's identity and relationship with the child.

