TPS works to make sure no student is hungry over Thanksgiving break

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is making sure no student goes hungry over the upcoming holiday break. Friday, November 18, the district is serving all students 18-and-under seven days worth of meals and snacks while students are out of school.
That pick-up event is happening at the former Grimes Elementary building on E 56th St. Staff will start handing out meals between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to the most recent study by Hunger Free Oklahoma, 84% of students in Tulsa rely on the free-and-reduced cost of meals.
Parents who come with their children will not need to provide ID. Parents who come alone will need one of these documents:
- A student I-d card
- Report card
- Passport
- Birth certificate
- Government ID
- Or any document providing a parent or guardian's identity and relationship with the child.
For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.
