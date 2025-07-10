TPS, Opp Project partner for expanded summer learning opportunities

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is partnering with the Opportunity Project to provide free afternoon enrichment for some TPS students this summer. It kicked off July 7.

Leaders say it’s making a difference for summer school.

“They’re going to be doing a program called ‘Tangled Up in Tunes’ where they have resident musicians come in and do musical education programming with young people,” said Greg Lowry.

A meeting of the musical minds is led by American Song Archives, the organization that preserves the Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan archives. It’s just one option of the free afternoon programming designed to be the educational fun of summer school.

“Young people succeed, and communities thrive when we invest in expanded learning opportunities,” said Lowry.

Greg Lowry is the data manager at the Opportunity Project. Sitting at Hoover Elementary, he said they raised money to provide free afternoon activities from STEM and arts to literacy and wellness at 6 different school sites.

“We wanted to give them something that is really going to drive them to come to summer school and keep getting all of those academic experiences,” said Lowry.

Keeping students on track is TPS’ goal. Caroline Crouch, Executive Director of Communications for Tulsa Public Schools, says thousands of students are doing summer school from 8:30am-1pm catching up for the school year that starts in just a few weeks.

“Students who engage during the summer months, be it academic work oftentimes combined with that expanded learning that hands on learning by choice really do see benefits in their academic world and academic outcomes when school starts,” said Caroline Crouch.

They’re also providing free activities every Friday for all TPS students at several places around Tulsa like the BMX foundation and the Tulsa Zoo.

These programs will take place until July 31.

To sign up, click here.

