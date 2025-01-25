TPS hosts first-ever military service academy session

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools performed a first on Jan. 25. The district showed students some post-grad options at this country’s military academies.

TPS hosted representatives from all the military service academies and an official from U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern’s office.

This is not only the first time that TPS has hosted something of this sort, but it’s also the first Oklahoma school district to do so.

“We want to make sure that our students have a variety of options and choices when they're trying to decide what they're gonna do once they graduate,” said Dr. Ebony Johnson, superintendent of TPS.

Students and families learn about the U.S. Air Force Academy.

“We knew that we do put a lot of strong emphasis on college-going, and we know that that's super fantastic and important,” she added. “And we also know that students can then go to trade school, military.”

It was a chance for students in sixth through eleventh grades and their families to learn about the programs, benefits, life in the military, and how to apply.

Krystal Hutchinson, the district’s director of post-secondary readiness, told 2 News that “we'd like to see more” students attend these academies.

When asked if she thinks these academies might be an option that’s enticing to some people instead of traditional four-year universities, Hutchinson replied, “Yeah, absolutely. I think these institutions are top-tier. They're similar to Ivy League institutions."

She added, “The academics that they have there is wonderful. And all of this is tuition-free. It's paid for by the United States military.”

“I really like the U.S. Army,” said eighth grader Jack Mull. “I really like the benefits of it.”

We listened to Mull about his desire to serve as a firefighter through the Army. He said the pension wasn’t the only motivator.

“I've always wanted to help people and serve my community,” he told us. “A big part of that [led] to me wanting to become a firefighter.”

West Point cadet and TPS graduate Will Plank spoke with students and families about going to the military academy.

If he follows through, he’ll go to West Point Military Academy, like Booker T. Washington High School alumnus Will Plank.

“It wasn't just those benefits,” Plank told 2 News. “It was also about being part of something that's bigger than yourself, and then having those values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage.”

