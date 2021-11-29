TPS high school students no longer expected to wear masks at school

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools high school students are no longer expected to wear a mask in school buildings.

The district says there has been enough time for older students to get vaccinated. The same adjustments will likely be made for younger students next semester.

Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine has only been approved for emergency use authorization since the end of October. The district wants to give parents with children 5 to 11 years old more time to get them vaccinated.

Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine is a two-dose series given at least 3 weeks apart. If cases remain stagnant, the district will no longer expect elementary, middle, and junior high school students to wear a mask in school buildings starting January 4.

In an effort to get more students vaccinated, the district has been holding vaccine clinics for district students and family members. In a school board meeting in November, Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said they have had a large response.

“When we have these, we have hundreds of people who come. The clinic we had this past weekend had more than 600 people come out to be vaccinated. A huge proportion of that 600 were children,” Dr. Gist said.

In a post to Facebook Sunday night, the district says it will be holding a vaccination event at the Education Center on Saturday, December 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment on the district's website

