$20,000 worth of merchandise stolen from midtown boutique

TULSA, Okla — A Tulsa business owner is dealing with a devastating loss, after thieves stole $20,000 worth of merchandise on Thanksgiving Day.

Just after 4:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, Paige Van Norman got a call from her alarm company saying someone was breaking into her boutique Willamina.

Van Norman said at first she ignored the call, but then had a bad feeling about it.

That bad feeling turned out to be one of her worst nightmares.

Willamina is a high end clothing boutique that has barely been open for a month.

It's located in a new development near East 12th Street and South Lewis Avenue.

The security video showed two thieves breaking in on Thanksgiving Day and rummaging through the store.

Van Norman said those thieves stole around $20,000 worth of merchandise before they ran off.

“They had come in through our back door which was locked when I left so we’re not sure exactly what happened. But they had come in, we had a delay on our alarm and they started just grabbing merchandise anywhere they could and the alarm started sounding and they ran", Van Norman said.

She said this is the second break in they've had.

The first one was right before they opened, but there wasn't any merchandise inside the store at that time.

After the first break in they decided to put in cameras and a security system.

While it's unfortunate that thieves stole from her store, Van Norman is hopeful the surveillance video will help police catch the suspects.

“The police were wonderful, they got here really fast and watched through everything with us. We showed them all the videos and footage. Luckily we have great cameras in here and were able to get really great shots of these people. They were wearing masks, Covid style masks, not full face masks so we have some good images of them and we’re hoping that someone can identify them", Van Norman said.

Police are asking that if anyone recognizes the individuals in the video to call the Tulsa Police Crimestoppers at 918-596-2677.

