One dead and two injured at a Bedlam party

CLAREMORE, Okla — Deputies with the Rogers County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the area of South 4100 Road and East 480 Road for reports of a intoxicated male who injured multiple party guests.

The suspect, Clinton Cottom, was an uninvited guest at the homeowner's Bedlam Party Saturday night.

According to the report, Cottom was intoxicated and made unwanted sexual advances to several females at the residence.

Witnesses told deputies that he had a belligerent attitude and at a point was physically restrained from entering the house.

He was then asked to leave the party, Cottom went to the neighbor's house where his truck was parked and drove home.

Cottom returned shortly after and drove his truck at a high rate of speed down the driveway towards the party guests causing them to flee.

He struck a black Lexus with his truck which caused a jeep to strike the garage door of the house.

Cottom then drove his truck into a white Buick, pinning one of the guests between the Buick and the Jeep.

That individual was life flighted to a local hospital in critical condition with a fractured pelvis.

When Cottom's truck struck the Buick, it caused his truck to become airborne and landing on another guest.

One of the individuals at the scene lifted the truck using a tractor, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman was injured when she was struck by the bumper of the suspect's truck, she is currently hospitalized for her injuries.

Two of the guests were in their SUV at the time of the incidents, their SUV was also struck by Cottom's truck.

Cottom was arrested on charges of first degree murder, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and sexual battery.

