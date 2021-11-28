OU's Lincoln Riley to become USC head football coach

NORMAN, Okla — Lincoln Riley became OU's head coach in a stunning announcement back in the summer of 2017, when Bob Stoops blindsided us with his retirement.

Now Riley's departure was a more jaw dropping announcement then that.

After five seasons and 55 wins in Norman, the 38-year-old coach is leaving OU for USC.

Becoming the first Sooners coach to leave OU for another college job since Jim Tatum back in 1946.

The question a lot are asking is why?

Word is, Riley was never in favor of OU's move to the SEC.

For most of the season there was no indication of a rift, but for the last week or so there had been multiple reports out of Louisiana that Riley was considering taking the LSU job.

Riley was asked about that after last night's loss to Oklahoma State in Bedlam, his answer "I am not gonna be the next head coach at LSU".

There are reports that Bob Stoops will step in as interim coach for the upcoming bowl game.

Reaction from OU players today on Twitter:



I appreciate all the concerns about the situation but I am also happy for Coach Riley, mama Riley, Sloan and Stella for that huge opportunity ahead. That’s all I plan to say right now! #boomer — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) November 28, 2021

🤷🏾‍♂️…Still got a game that needs to be won! — Justin Broiles🧥 (@JustinbroilesJ) November 28, 2021

Wow — Theo Wease Jr (@_TheoWeaseJr) November 28, 2021

