TPS band program looking for replacements after thieves steal fireworks

TULSA, Okla. — Working a firework stand fundraiser during a shortage is hard, but so is fighting thieves.

Weeks after starting their annual fundraiser selling fireworks for their band program, someone broke into one of Edison's firework stands and took most of the fireworks they were planning to sell.

READ MORE: TPS band programs raising money through firework stands

All proceeds of sales at the firework stands were intended to go towards Memorial and Edison's band and other music programs at their respective schools.

Now, the band is looking for replacements for the fireworks in hopes of getting the stand back up and running.

Until replacements can be found, Edison's band is still accepting donations for their program.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --