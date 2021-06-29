TPS band program looking for replacements after thieves steal fireworks

TULSA, Okla. — Working a firework stand fundraiser during a shortage is hard, but so is fighting thieves.
Weeks after starting their annual fundraiser selling fireworks for their band program, someone broke into one of Edison's firework stands and took most of the fireworks they were planning to sell.
READ MORE: TPS band programs raising money through firework stands
All proceeds of sales at the firework stands were intended to go towards Memorial and Edison's band and other music programs at their respective schools.
Now, the band is looking for replacements for the fireworks in hopes of getting the stand back up and running.
Until replacements can be found, Edison's band is still accepting donations for their program.
Trending Stories:
- Family asking for help after fire destroyed home, cars, and tools
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Tulsa City Councilors approve $16 million for north Tulsa development project
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Delta Variant identified in Oklahoma
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter