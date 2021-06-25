TPS band programs raising money through firework stands

TULSA, Okla. — Open for business! Two Tulsa Public School band programs are currently selling fireworks at firework stands across the metro area.

All proceeds of sales at the firework stands will go toward Memorial and Edison's band and other music programs at their respective schools.

Need some fireworks for the 4th of July? Come shop our band fireworks stands at 101st and 129th or our band/choir/orchestra stand at 101st and Memorial! Support Edison Music Programs! @EHSEAGLE @TulsaSchools @deborahgist @clayvinyard pic.twitter.com/PNQQhUV2fW — Edison Band (@EdisonBandTulsa) June 23, 2021

Edison's band fireworks stand is located at 101st and 129th, and their other stand is at 101st and Memorial in Tulsa.

Memorial's band fireworks stand is located at 904 W. 36th Street across from Osage Casino.

