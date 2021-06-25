Watch
TPS band programs raising money through firework stands

Tulsa Public Schools
Fireworks stand
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 13:27:41-04

TULSA, Okla. — Open for business! Two Tulsa Public School band programs are currently selling fireworks at firework stands across the metro area.

All proceeds of sales at the firework stands will go toward Memorial and Edison's band and other music programs at their respective schools.

Edison's band fireworks stand is located at 101st and 129th, and their other stand is at 101st and Memorial in Tulsa.

Memorial's band fireworks stand is located at 904 W. 36th Street across from Osage Casino.

