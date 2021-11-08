TPD investigating homicide shooting at east Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide shooting at a QuikTrip in east Tulsa.
Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning on the corner of E 21st Street and S Memorial Drive.
Medical units performed live-saving measures on an adult male before he was transported to the St. Johns hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police do not have an identification of the victim.
Investigators say they are currently looking for a vehicle that was captured on surveillance video from the QuikTrip. No suspect information has been released.
As of 5:00 a.m. Monday morning, police were seen gathering evidence.
2 News Oklahoma will keep you updated as we learn more.
