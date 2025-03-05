TPD investigating after two teens found shot in East Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to a shooting Tuesday evening near 31st and 129th East Ave.

TPD said they found two teenagers shot and were working on determining if the shooting was related.

Police said both teens were taken to the hospital.

Police have not identified a suspect and said there is no threat to the public.

TPD said drugs may have played a role, but no further details were released.

