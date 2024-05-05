Watch Now
TPD investigating after road rage leads to shooting

At around 9:40 p.m., the Tulsa Police Department responded to a shooting call near Quaker and Seminole.

Sergeant Turnbough with TPD told 2 News it started as a road rage incident around a block away.

The female victim was shot in the back by another woman.

As the victim was driving away, the suspect shot at her vehicle.

The bullet traveled through the trunk and back seat, before hitting the woman in her back.

Officers said she was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 918-585-5209 or call 911.

This is a developing story.

