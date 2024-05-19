Watch Now
TPD investigating after 2 shot at Greenwood block party

Posted at 10:55 AM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 11:55:34-04

TULSA, Okla. — A little before midnight, Tulsa Police Department responded to a shooting near Greenwood at a large block party.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a single bullet hole in the driver's side window of a black sedan.

Two people inside the vehicle were shot.

The bullet passed through the driver's arm before hitting the passenger's knee.

TPD said the driver knew the shooter.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were unable to find the shooter at the scene and are investigating.

This is a developing story.

