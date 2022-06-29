Tulsa police cadets train for real-world field sobriety tests

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police cadets are learning to deal with drunk drivers Wednesday as they hone the skills they'll have to use out in the field.

Wednesday afternoon Tulsa police cadets went through what TPD calls a wet lab, with real people who have been drinking.

“We want them to recognize all of the effects of alcohol on a subject," Lt. Brad Staggs says. "We got all the senses, smell, sight, the way someone is acting — as well as all the tests that are performed that are part of the field sobriety tests."

Cadets conducted sobriety tests on 10 people, some of whom had a couple of drinks, while others have had none, without telling cadets who were who.

“A three-stage test… starting with eyes, a walk and turn test, and a one-leg stand test,” says TPD Cadet, John Espinoza.

After the sobriety test, they determine if the subject is intoxicated and then decide on an arrest. Espinoza says he knows this experience will help him when he begins patrolling.

“The more we dive into training I see us needing to use it a little more.”

Staggs says there’s a high likelihood they’ll use this training almost immediately.

“It 100% probably within the first couple of weeks of them being out in the police world,” Staggs says.

Espinoza is set to graduate from the Tulsa police academy in August. The police department is hiring for anyone interested. Apply online here.

