TPD: 2 teens arrested, multiple others detained after shots fired in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Two teenagers have been arrested and 17 others detained after firing multiple gunshots in south Tulsa, according to Tulsa police.

On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., officers received calls of fights and teens pointing firearms in the parking lots of the Wu Hot and Red Lobster near 71st and Memorial.

Witnesses followed the teen suspects to a south parking lot of the Woodland Hills Mall and reported them to the police.

Officers took 15 juveniles in custody after being identified by the witnesses as the ones being involved in the fights and firearm pointing. One 15-year-old had a loaded semi-automatic pistol on him and was arrested.

Shortly after while police were still on the scene, shots were heard coming in nearby from the Walmart parking lot. Witnesses there say that a teen was shooting at a car and people in the car were shooting back at him.

An off-duty Tulsa County deputy working Walmart security tackled the suspect and took him into custody. After the teen was detained, a loaded pistol with an extended magazine was found on him and he was also arrested.

Officers suspect several cars may have been burglarized before both incidents occurred.

Both teens arrested are 15-year-old males. One was arrested for pointing a deadly weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and unlawful carry of a firearm. The other was arrested for unlawful carry of a firearm by a juvenile.

Tulsa police say 17 other unsupervised juveniles were detained during the investigations. Their parents were called to the locations to pick them up.

