TOOL to bring 2022 tour to BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — TOOL has announced a larger-than-life 2022 international tour - and they're making a stop in Tulsa!

The Los Angeles-based band is set to play at BOK Center on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Blonde Redhead will also be joining them on the tour.

“It is with great pleasure I get to announce our return to the road,” said Danny Carey. “These past 18 months have been trying to say the least but from great trials come great lessons and great rewards. We are genuinely looking forward to sharing them with you.”

TOOL Army members can purchase pre-sale tickets starting on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. local time. They will be able to check out a selection of exclusive packages, which includes a pre-sale ticket.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. local time and will be available on the BOK Center's website.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --