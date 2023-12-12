Toby Keith's makes grand return to stage for Las Vegas sold-out shows

TULSA, Okla. — On Dec. 10 Toby Keith returned to the stage for the first time during a three show run at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

2 News previously reported the first two shows sold out in less than two minutes becoming one of the fastest for the Vegas venue.



Keith's return to the stage marks a big gain after his continued battle with stomach cancer. He recently released his 100% Songwriter album in November to good reviews exciting fans of the country musician.

The Oklahoma native popped up at several events this year around the state. He was spotted alongside the former University of Oklahoma football coach at the H.A. Chapman Stadium for a University of Tulsa football game.



This year Keith was honored with the Country Icon Award at the Peoples Choice Award. Keith is performing in for an additional two night of sold out shows and continues to be an award winner in country music.

