TU football game attracts Bob Stoops, Toby Keith

TULSA, Okla. — Two of the most famous men tied to Oklahoma stood on the sidelines at HA Chapman stadium as TU opened their football season on Aug. 31.

Former Oklahoma Sooner coach and legendary country singer Toby Keith both showed up at the TU game as the Golden Hurricane won their first home opener since 2018.

KJRH

Both men attended the game to support the new TU football coach Kevin Wilson— a former offensive coordinator for OU.

Wilson coached the Hurricane to their first home opener win since 2018, beating University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 42-7.

TU opens season with win over UAPB

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

