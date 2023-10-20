Watch Now
Toby Keith announces first tour dates after 18 month break for cancer treatment

Toby Keith
George Walker IV/AP
Toby Keith arrives at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Toby Keith
Posted at 10:30 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 11:30:51-04

TULSA, Okla. — Toby Keith is returning to the big stage after a tough battle with stomach cancer.

The country music star from Clinton, Okla. announced two shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

“Y’all been waiting a long time to hear this. I’ve been waiting a long time to do this. I’m back, come see me. You’ll have the best time, I will too. We’ll never forget it. Can’t wait to see you there. Let’s go,” Keith said.

Keith will headline the two shows on Dec. 10 and 11. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

While this is the first show of its size since Keith took a hiatus, he made public appearances at hometown shows and performed at the People's Choice Country Awards, where he won the Country Icon Award.

Keith is famous for songs like 'Red Solo Cup' and 'Should Have Been A Cowboy.'
To learn more about the shows, click here.

