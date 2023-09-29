Toby Keith honored with Country Icon Award amid cancer battle

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma native Toby Keith's speech at the People's Choice Country Awards touched the hearts of many as the beloved star battles stomach cancer.

Keith first thanked God for giving him the chance to simply attend the awards.

"I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight," he said. "He's been riding shotgun with me for a little while."

Keith was diagnosed with cancer in the fall of 2021 and continues to fight.

The 62-year-old told E! News exclusively Thursday that he feels "pretty good."

"You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today," Keith said.

The artist joked about his change in appearance, telling the audience, "I bet y'all never thought you'd see me in skinny jeans."

Keith's wife, Tricia Lucus, was seen wiping away tears during the show.

Keith was born in Clinton, Okla., and is famous for songs like 'Red Solo Cup' and 'Should Have Been A Cowboy.'

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

