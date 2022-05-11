Tip from Crime Stoppers leads Tulsa police to gun bust

TULSA, Okla. — A tip sent to Tulsa Crime Stoppers helped Tulsa police confiscate more than 100 guns from a convicted felon.

TPD says they got a tip that suspect Richard Green had dozens of guns in his possession.

The Special Investigations Division found that Green had allegedly threatened several people at his workplace.

They got a search warrant for Green's house where they found up to 126 guns.

Tulsa Police Department via Facebook Some of the 126 guns seized by Tulsa police.

Green was then arrested.

Police say that none of the firearms will be available for purchase due to being evidence in the case. They also say if Green is convicted, a court order will be issued to destroy the firearms.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --