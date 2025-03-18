Tiger Mountain fire burns 2200 acres before evacuation order lifted

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Fire crews in the community of Tiger Mountain contained a challenging wildfire that officials said started from a controlled burn on a farm March 17 and spread to 2200 acres.

"We've prevented it from crossing I-40, which was the major obstacle that we were trying to keep from happening," McIntosh County EMA Director Leslie Phillips said of the fire once it was contained after 7 p.m..

Earlier in the afternoon, Lighthorse Police briefly closed Interstate 40 before state troopers reopened it as crews used fire hoses on the Tiger Mountain exit shoulder.

Almost one hundred buildings in the area were ordered to evacuate before the flames were conquered.

The closest building south of the interstate is Duane Snider's Tiger Mountain Church Camp. He told 2 News the fire was the most serious he had seen in 17 years in charge of the property.

"I know to be safe and I'm watching it. That's why I'm having my family leave," Snider said. "But until I absolutely have to leave (and) the flames are on the house or whatever, I'll be there."



Around a half-dozen other rural crews came to the aid of Tiger Mountain's volunteer department.

Mcintosh County commissioners sent bulldozers to cut off lines where the fire could spread.

By sunset, flames had only persisted on the outskirts of the local RV park and the evacuation order was lifted.

2 News Oklahoma

Phillips said the only structure damage he found was to a barn and a small outbuilding.

"This is what we train for. I mean, this is just part of the incident and unified command system. That's what we do," Phillips said, while admitting things could have been worse with the trajectory of the fire.

"If this would have crossed I-40 then it could have made it to a whole another area and it would have been more difficult to get control of," he added.

Phillips said he urges the community to respect burn fans and red flag warnings to avoid any future wildfires.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

