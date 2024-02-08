Three men indicted on multiple fraud charges against the state

TULSA, Okla. — A multi-county grand jury indicted three men connected to Swadley's Bar-B-Q for conspiracy to defraud the state along with other fraud claims.

The fraud claims began after false invoices were submitted to the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department from Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen, according to Drummond.

The restaurant and the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department were in a lease concession agreement beginning in 2020. However, the state canceled the contract in early 2022 after fraud allegations came to light.



The three men, Ronald Brent Swadley, Curtis Ray Breuklander and Timothy Raymond Hooper were charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the state and five counts of presenting false or fraudulent claims against the state.

“The indictments issued today [Feb. 8] contain serious charges and will be prosecuted by my office on behalf of the People of Oklahoma,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

The three are accused of falsifying invoices using a restaurant equipment supplier which submitted the documents on behalf of Swadley's Bar-B-Q. The invoices increased the costs of renovation and kitchen equipment. In one instance the price of two BBQ smokers was increased by 30% in the invoice, according to Drummond.



The Swadley's contract with the state would have put restaurants in five of the state parks.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

