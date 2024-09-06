Threats made against 3 Skiatook schools

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Safety protocols are in place at three schools in Skiatook after a threat made against the schools.
In a post on Facebook the district said a juvenile made a threat against the schools on September 5th. The district called police and law enforcement started investigating.
As a precaution police advised the district to place those schools on an Off Campus alert— meaning they notified parents and implemented a safety protocol at each site.
- Newman Middle School
- Skiatook Elementary School
- Skiatook Intermediate Elementary School
The district said this will continue until police advise otherwise.
2 News is working to get more information and we'll update as we learn more.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube