Threats made against 3 Skiatook schools

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Safety protocols are in place at three schools in Skiatook after a threat made against the schools.

In a post on Facebook the district said a juvenile made a threat against the schools on September 5th. The district called police and law enforcement started investigating.

As a precaution police advised the district to place those schools on an Off Campus alert— meaning they notified parents and implemented a safety protocol at each site.



Newman Middle School

Skiatook Elementary School

Skiatook Intermediate Elementary School

The district said this will continue until police advise otherwise.

2 News is working to get more information and we'll update as we learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

