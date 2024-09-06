Watch Now
Threats made against 3 Skiatook schools

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Safety protocols are in place at three schools in Skiatook after a threat made against the schools.

In a post on Facebook the district said a juvenile made a threat against the schools on September 5th. The district called police and law enforcement started investigating.

As a precaution police advised the district to place those schools on an Off Campus alert— meaning they notified parents and implemented a safety protocol at each site.

  • Newman Middle School
  • Skiatook Elementary School
  • Skiatook Intermediate Elementary School

The district said this will continue until police advise otherwise.
2 News is working to get more information and we'll update as we learn more.

