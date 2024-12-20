Thousands of dollars of ham and produce donated to food bank

TULSA, Okla. — On Dec. 20, Reasors and Hormel Foods donated $100 thousand worth of hams and $80 thousand in produce to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Food bank staff said this was an effort to help the more than half a million Oklahomans facing food insecurity. They tell 2 News help from the public is still needed.

Ian Miller said he's homeless and relies on food banks to feed his family.

"I'm always worrying am I going to starve to death," said Miller.

Miller said getting access to food is always a concern.

"Trying to make sure my fiancé has something to eat. And it scares me to think I might wake up one more and she might be dead," said Miller.

2 News went to the Food Bank of eastern Oklahoma on a promising day for guys like Miller. The two food companies donated 8,000 hams and 40,000 pounds of produce.

Matt Jostes with the food bank said that the donations are a start. But more help is needed

"This gets a lot worse during the holidays….There's still a lot to do against the fight against hunger," said Miller.

If you want to help, you can donate food near East Newton and North Lansing Ave. Monday through Friday from 8 to 5 pm. So you can help people like Miller.

"You'll end up being someone's light. If you give them food, you'll bring some hope," said Miller.

If you want to donate financially to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, click here.

