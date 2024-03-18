Thousands celebrate St. Patrick's Day on Tulsa's Cherry Street

TULSA, Okla. — Families gathered for a block party outside Kilkenny's Irish Pub on Sunday to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

People lined Cherry Street to enjoy street food, drinks, live music, inflatables, and face painting.

Many were dressed in green, like Silas and Seamus McGill. The father-son duo said they're proud to be Irish and to share their traditions.

"There are currently more Irish in America than there are in Ireland," said Silas. "It's just a great day. It's a great culture, so it's a lot of fun."

Silas and Seamus noted that the color of St. Patrick's Day used to be blue, and it changed to green in 1798.

At the event, a rock band performed on stage, and bagpipers played in the street.

For some, the block party was a place to make new memories. Travis Hogan said it was his first time attending. "I'm just trying to have a good time, enjoy the nice weather out here, and talk to great people," said Hogan.

A family who moved to Tulsa from Minnesota said Kilkenny's block party has been going on for over a decade. "For 13 years, we've come to this place to celebrate Patty's Day," said Jessica Hendricks.

Organizers said the block party will last until midnight, and Kilkenny's will be open until 2 a.m.

There are additional St. Patrick's Day block parties at Arnie's Bar and McNellies in downtown Tulsa on Sunday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

