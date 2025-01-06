'They took care of us': Tulsans grateful for warming station at Rose Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — The iconic double-domed Rose Bowl on historic Route 66 became a beacon for bowlers when it opened in 1962.

Now, it's keeping people warm during frigid temps.

According to Route 66 Association President Rhys Martin, "The architect was inspired by bomb shelters in World War II."

After nearly five decades as a bowling alley, it mostly fell into disuse and disrepair, and occasionally, it became the site of flea markets or events.

More recently, after installing a one-of-a-kind fire sprinkler system in its domes to again make the structure safe to use, One Hope Ministries took over the Rose Bowl to house its preschool and after-school programs for at-risk kids and teens.

TU even donated one of its old basketball floors to give the kids a safe space to hang out.

As temperatures began to plunge on Jan. 5, the Rose Bowl converted into an emergency shelter to house up to 250 unhoused people who might otherwise be on the streets in dangerously cold conditions.

Cots now line the floors where bowling lanes once echoed with the crash of balls striking pins.

A man who goes by the street name "Car Wash" is grateful to have a safe, warm place to sleep and get hot meals. He told 2 News he lives in a tent near some food trucks at 21st and Garnett while waiting for the Tulsa Housing Authority to place him in an apartment.

When the Rose Bowl opened once before as an emergency temporary shelter two years ago, he also stayed there to escape a dangerous cold spell.

​​"It was comfortable. We ate good, slept good," he said. "They took care of us."

Tulsa has a coalition of groups that come together when the weather turns dangerous to help the unhoused get out of the freezing cold.

"We have 35 outreach teams from all the agencies across Tulsa," said Josh Sanders with the Tulsa Day Center Outreach Program. "They're gettin' folks here."

The coalition also works to find emergency space. "A couple days before the cold got here we came together," he said "We realized there weren't a lot of options for shelter space we were still missin' around 400 beds."

They are still looking for additional space if churches or other organizations can take in even a few people to keep them safe. Sanders asks those with space to call the Tulsa Day Center.

In the meantime, he's grateful so many can find sanctuary from the elements in a place that has provided decades of joy to those on Route 66.

