"There should never be a homeless vet": Cherokee Nation helping Cherokee vets

TALEQUAH, Okla — The government just issued a grant worth more than 10 million dollars to help end veteran homelessness in Native American communities.

Oklahoma tribes will be receiving almost 2 million dollars.

Many tribes in the state have already implemented important programs for veterans to take advantage of.

On Friday, the Cherokee Nation hosted a Veterans Luncheon to show their appreciation to veterans for their service.

The Cherokee Nation has already started to provide veterans with housing.

Todd Enlow, Executive Director of Housing, says there are many Cherokee members who have served.

"Cherokees are very prevalent to serve and provide service to others," he said.

"We want to make sure that we honor and recognize that."

To help end homelessness, the Cherokee Nation began a housing project.

Fourteen different units have been built to house veterans, with seven more set to be completed later this year to house more veterans.

One of those veterans is Meda Nix.

"A lot of people just think because we're veterans, we have things available to us," she said.

"And they might be, but we just don't know about them."

She said she had to get used to being on a fixed income after retirement, and it became tough on her.

She wasn't the only veteran going through the same thing.

"I realized some of these veterans were homeless, and there should never be a homeless vet."

Harrell Brooner is a Cherokee veteran who served in the Navy.

Before moving into the Cherokee Nation housing, he and his wife lived north of Tahlequah, but were met with disaster.

"The floods from the creek flooded us out nine times,"

He said he had to live in his van before having a home of his own.

He says he doesn't have to worry about leaving the house too much now.

"Medical care comes in, I have heart trouble and I had a stroke," said Brooner.

"Meals on Wheels comes in, and they mow all our lawns."

Like Meda, Harrell is extremely thankful to the Cherokee Nation for all of their support.

"I am very grateful to the Cherokee Nation. I am proud to be Cherokee."

