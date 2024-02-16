The Vintage Tulsa Show strolling into town

TULSA, Okla — A blast from the past is rolling into town on Feb. 16. Vendors will be at the Expo Square Exchange Center to show off their antiques at the Tulsa Vintage Show.

Otto Dorris is one of the vendors who will be in attendance this weekend. Dorris collected vintage items for 40 years. Storing them all in a shop of ancient wonders right next to his house.

“My main collection is advertising signs, but the best part about this shop is there is a little bit of anything and everything. There's toys, there’s furniture,” said Dorris.

Dorris showed 2 News a refrigerator monitor from the 1920s, Cuban cigars that are more than 100 years old and syrup dispensers from the 40s.

Dorris' vintage advertising signs lined the walls of his display as he walked through the years of collecting. One of the signs dates back to 1943.

“I think the first sign I ever got was a coke sign, and at the time, I didn’t have much money, so I just bought it and sold it, and I thought, 'Hey, this is pretty good. I can make a living doing this,'" Dorris said.

His full collection and more from vintage memorabilia from other vendors can be seen at the Tulsa Vintage Show, which opens Feb. 16 at 12 p.m. and runs through the weekend.

Adults pay $15 to get in the door, while discount prices for seniors, children, and members of the military are available.

