The Outsiders to be restored, released in 4K

TULSA, Okla. — Staying gold, even in 4K.
StudioCanal announces it is partnering with American Zoetrope to restore Francis Ford Coppola's film The Outsiders.
A brand new 4K restoration of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders The Complete Novel will be released in cinemas October 15th and yours to own November 8th. Starring @C_Thomas_Howell, @MattDillon, @TomCruise, Patrick Swayze, @RobLowe and @ralphmacchio. pic.twitter.com/olCNjS9EVP
The Outsiders was based on Oklahoma author S.E. Hinton’s novel of the same name. The movie was filmed completely in northeastern Oklahoma, such as Skiatook, Owasso, and Tulsa.
Today, fans of the novel and movies can visit The Outsiders House Museum, which was the actual home from the movie, that has since been restored in Tulsa.
READ MORE: "Killers of the Flower Moon" joins list of films shot in Oklahoma
The brand new restoration of the film is releasing in theaters on October 15.
Fans can own the stored version starting November 8.
