The Outsiders to be restored, released in 4K

Posted at 10:32 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 11:33:50-04

TULSA, Okla. — Staying gold, even in 4K.

StudioCanal announces it is partnering with American Zoetrope to restore Francis Ford Coppola's film The Outsiders.

The Outsiders was based on Oklahoma author S.E. Hinton’s novel of the same name. The movie was filmed completely in northeastern Oklahoma, such as Skiatook, Owasso, and Tulsa.

Today, fans of the novel and movies can visit The Outsiders House Museum, which was the actual home from the movie, that has since been restored in Tulsa.

The brand new restoration of the film is releasing in theaters on October 15.

Fans can own the stored version starting November 8.

