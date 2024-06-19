'The No Sleep Curse': 9-year-old author holds book signing in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A 9-year-old author held a successful book signing and reading event at Fulton Street Books and Coffee.

Partnering with the Terence Crutcher Foundation and Project T.E.A.C.H, Sammy Wallace showcased his latest children's book, 'The No Sleep Curse' — the eagerly awaited sequel to his debut, 'I Slept In My Bed Last Night.'

The event saw kids and parents alike enchanted by Sammy's storytelling — which follows a young boy battling an unusual sleep curse.

Sammy draws from his own experience and encourages other kids to write. He said he believes that children make the best authors because they understand what other kids enjoy.

"I think that kids can make good authors because they know what other kids like, and they just need the inspiration. like to know that it's possible," Wallace said.

The Fulton Street Books and Coffee shop owner praised the event for its role in promoting literacy and community, especially among marginalized voices.

